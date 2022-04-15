Charles A. "Chuck" Novotny, age 91, formerly of Willow Street, passed away at the Mennonite Home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Conzo Markovich Novotny, who passed away on May 28, 2016. He was born in Nanty Glo, PA, son of the late Stephen C. & Mary Maslyar Novotny.
He is survived by his brothers and their wives; Gene and Joyce Novotny, Steve and Susan Novotny and Joseph and Joanne Novotny along with many nieces and nephews, his cousin Earl Conway, and the Ellis family who affectionally called him "Grandpa" by the Ellis children. Steve and Susan Manix are also beloved friends of Chuck.
Chuck lovingly made his way through life with God, his wife Mary, his friends, his church and his work. He was known to be a gentle man, happy and content with the beautiful life given to him by God. He was known to be a good man with a strong work ethic. He was known to be a generous man, happiest when he was giving of himself, whether it be his time, talent or treasure. He was the happiest when he was giving.
He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church of Quarryville. Along with his wife they were in the motel business and worked with insurance companies in fire restoration. He was a proud veteran of the Army. Chuck enjoyed woodworking, golf, baseball and football.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, April 20th at 10:30 a.m., with Reverand Mark Speitel as celebrant. There will be a calling time from 10 a.m. until time of mass. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com.
In place of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Quarryville, PA or St. Jude's Children's hospital. Reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »