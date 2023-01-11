Charles A. Bleacher

Charles A. "Charlie" Bleacher, 90, passed away peacefully at his home, January 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Conestoga, he was the son of the late Jacob and Mabel (Henry) Bleacher. In October he, and Carol (Habecker) Bleacher celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.
Born February 12, 1932, on his family farm, he would cultivate a passion for farming that he would carry through most of his adult life. Charles worked for Lanc. Twp. as a public works employee for 13 years and had various other part time jobs after that. He was a member of the Lancaster County Farmers Association and the Rough and Tumble Engineers Historical Association, where he was a lifetime member. He enjoyed collecting antique tractors, being outdoors, hunting and in his youth, racing motorcycles. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Highville Fire Company.
Charlie is survived by his devoted wife Carol; children, Daniel S. Armstrong, husband of Sandra Lee of Conestoga, and Audrey A., wife of Wayne S. Badorf of Concord, CA; grandchildren, Steven D. Armstrong (Desiree), Andrew S. Armstrong, Colin Badorf, Will Badorf, and Amelia S. Badorf; a great-grandson, Colten Armstrong, and sister-in-law, Vonnie Bleacher. He was preceded in passing by his siblings, Dorothy Mae Bleacher, John M. Bleacher and his wife, Geneva (Kreider), Howard E. Bleacher and his wife, Jane (Brenner), Elvin H. Bleacher and his wife, Florence "Dolly" (Lines), and David E. Bleacher.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will welcome guests to a viewing at the church from 9 AM to 10 AM. Interment to follow at Green Mount Cemetery in Highville. Memorial contributions in Charlie's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceandcommunitycare.org. Please omit flowers.
