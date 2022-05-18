Charles A. Bibleheimer III, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022.
He was the husband of Jane Young Bibleheimer, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage this past June 6th. Born in Easton, he was the son of the late Charles A., Jr. and Florence Weitzenhoffer Bibleheimer.
Charles was a graduate of Easton High School. He was on the tennis team where he was team captain and won the District 11 Singles championship and went on to win the PA State Singles championship, the first ever from Easton High. In that season's run, he lost only one set the entire season. His senior year, he had a leading role in the school musical - HMS Pinafore. In 2019, he was named to Easton HS's Wall of Fame.
Following high school, Charles enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served from 1952 to 1955 during the Korean War, at the rank of Sgt. Upon discharge, he enrolled and graduated from Penn State University, where he earned a degree in engineering and played on the tennis team, serving as team captain his senior season. He was also a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He continued to play tennis after graduation, winning several trophies from the Parks and Recreation Dept. of Allentown, in both singles and doubles competition. He also sang with the Macungie Minstrelaires. Charles retired after 30 years with PP&L, where he was marketing sales manager.
He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and loved to spend time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Jane, he is survived by his children: Charles A. IV married to Bonnie of Elizabethtown, Laura Loser of Leola and Christopher of Allentown; his 5 grandchildren Joshua, Nathan, and Nicholas Loser, Kylie Bibleheimer and Charles Bibleheimer V; his brother Thomas of Poway, CA, and his sister, Rosedith Werley of Orange, CA.
Friends will be received by Charles' family on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 12 1 PM at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Charles' memory to the Benevolent Care Fund at United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.