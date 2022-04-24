Charlene M. Bomberger, 80, of Lititz, PA entered into eternal life on April 11, 2022. Charlene, born in Leola PA, was the daughter of Charles M. and Elizabeth (Beam) Hufford.
Charlene met many wonderful people during her 39-year long career in banking, retiring from what was then First Union Bank. Later she also had the opportunity to work part-time for Upper Leacock Township for 8 years.
In retirement, Charlene enjoyed serving as a deaconess at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Bible study groups, a Woman's Home Fellowship Group, volunteering, keeping in touch with friends, flower gardening, amateur photography and making greeting cards on the computer.
She is survived by: two sisters, Joanne Mateer of Lititz, PA, and Dolores, married to C. Robert Hanna, of Camp Hill, PA; three nephews and a niece; and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Monday April 25th at 11:00 AM, with visitation starting at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Benevolent Fund, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Brethren Village, Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's Leola