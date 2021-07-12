Charlene Kurczewski, 73, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Lancaster.
She was the wife of the late Chester C. Kurczewski, Jr., who passed away in 2004. Born in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Rossi Arlow.
Charlene worked in many food service positions over the years, including Brethren Village, Oregon Dairy, and Luther Care. She lived in Chicago with her husband for 42 years and had worked for the Board of Trade before relocating to Pennsylvania.
She was very devout in her faith and had attended The Church of The Nazarene in Ephrata.
She enjoyed painting scenery and spending time with her grandchildren.
Charlene is survived by her children: Amy married to Michael Zimmerman of Ephrata and James Kurczewski of Lancaster; her three grandchildren Natalie, Jacob, and Emma; and her sisters: Doreen Arlow of Downers Grove, IL and Adele married to Louis Bufano, Sr. of St. John, IN. She was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Malley.
Friends will be received by her family on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 4-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Memorial Services and Interment will follow in Chicago, IL. Please make contributions in Charlene's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
