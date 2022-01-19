Charlene F. Hoover, 61, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, January 14, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of Elizabeth B. (Horst) and the late Titus Hoover.
Charlene worked as an Insurance Coordinator for Lancaster General Hospital. She previously attended Dove and LCBC. Charlene loved to travel, visit different spas and entertain. In her free time she could be found doing yardwork and working on her crafts. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and friends. Her strong faith, gentle heart and endearing personality will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her mother, Charlene is survived by her siblings: Dale Hoover husband of Vera of Lititz, Clair Hoover husband of Ruth Ann of Bowmansville, Galen Hoover husband of Rosene of Lititz, Leon Hoover husband of Donna of Lititz, Elaine Martin of Ephrata wife of the late Wesley Martin, Glenda Zimmerman wife of Elmer of Manheim and Janice Horst wife of Ezra, Jr. of Quarryville as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Titus Hoover.
Family and friends will be invited from 5 PM-8 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022 to the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM at the funeral home on Saturday, January 22. 2022. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service.
