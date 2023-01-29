Charlene D. Duroni, 77, of West Lampeter Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Swienke) White. Charlene was the loving wife of Charles E. "Chuck" Duroni.
Charlene graduated from Millersville University where she received a bachelor's degree in English. In 1991, she began working as a journalist for the former Lancaster Intelligencer Journal, retiring in 2000. She read the New York Times daily and taught her children and grandchildren the importance of education and being an active and informed citizen. A loving wife and mother, Charlene was tirelessly devoted to her grandchildren, traveling frequently to spend quality time with them all. She was an exquisite cook, an avid tennis player and skilled at knitting. Her heart never left her hometown of Chicago, but she laid deep roots in Lancaster. Charlene is a former member of First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
Along with her husband, Charlene is survived by her children, Michele Duroni of Lancaster, Lance Duroni of Pewaukee, WI, Renee Ziegler of Bear, DE, and C. Ashley Duroni of Salt Lake City, UT. Also surviving are grandchildren Andrew and Julia Ziegler, Connor Sheely, Rhys and Charlotte Byers, and Henry, Isabella and Charlie Duroni, as well as her brother Glenn E. White (Susan) and Aunt, Wilma White. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doreen White.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, where the family will begin greeting guests at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlene's memory may be made to Aaron's Acres, 1861 Charter Lane, Ste 114, Lancaster, PA 17601. For online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com