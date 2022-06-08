Charlene "Char" A. Rogers, 74, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Born in Joliet, IL she was the daughter of the late Francis (Widlowski) and James Hazer. She was the beloved wife to James L. Rogers with whom she celebrated 49 wonderful years of marriage.
Prior to retirement, Char worked at Weis Markets in Lititz for over 29 years. Char was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She was an active volunteer at the church for over 37 years. Char was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, spending time with her girlfriends, shopping and visiting the casino. She was also a talented cook and baker. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and taking care of her grandchildren. "Geema" was always excited to witness and cheer her grandchildren on. She loved attending their games, and being included in whatever other sports, dances, or activities they were interested in at the time. She was their biggest cheerleader, at the sidelines as much as possible to show support for all of them. Her family was her greatest joy and biggest purpose.
In addition to her husband, Char is survived by her children: Eric W. Rogers of Lititz, Joseph J. Rogers husband of Lauren of Lancaster and Kenneth M. Rogers husband of Heather of Centreville, VA; 7 grandchildren: Kelsey, Ava, Mia, Chase, Beau, Carter, and Charlotte; her sister Mary Lou Drysch as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Bernadine Caldwell, James Hazer and Thomas Hazer.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or Lancaster Catholic Theology Department, 650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Family and friends will be received from 5 PM-8 PM on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543.
To leave online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com