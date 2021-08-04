Charlene C. Slaton

Charlene C. "Candy" Slaton, 72, of Manheim, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 22, 2021 at her residence. Born in Troy, New York on Valentine's Day, she was the daughter of the late Francis E. and Hazel G. Card.
Candy loved all things equestrian, learning to ride before she was 10 years old. Then she trained, showed and fox hunted as a junior in Pony Club. Later Candy showed as an amateur in hunter classes until she was physically unable. Candy loved all animals and always had rescue cats on the farm to feed and care for.
Candy spent her early years in Stonington, Connecticut where she attended the Pine Point School, graduated high school in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a graduate of Agnes Scott College. She had a lifelong love of reading and a desire to learn more about all subjects.
Candy is survived by her husband W. Danny Slaton, and would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on July 30th, a brother James G. Card of Chicago, her niece Mandi Saffles and husband Earl, nephew Tommy H. Slaton, Jr. and wife Patty, a grandniece, 3 grandnephews, her close friend Vicki Deal of Massachusetts and her cousin Martie Bussie and husband Paul of Washington state.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741. To send the family online condolences please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
