Charlene C. Bruckhart, 73, of Lititz, went to her true home on January 8, 2022. Born in Gettysburg and raised in York County, she was the daughter of the late Oren and Lois Rhoads Cook. She was the adoring wife of Mervin Bruckhart for 44 years.
Charlene loved to be at home and enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing, playing pool, crafts with her grandkids and music. She loved to have a paintbrush in her hand, whether painting walls or canvas. Charlene was always humming or whistling, especially while working around the house. She loved a good snowstorm and the dark peaceful evenings of winter, cuddling with her dog Sami. She enjoyed a good cup of cream with a little coffee.
Charlene cherished her family and enjoyed hosting large family dinners. She had many friends that she considered family; she had a way of drawing people in and making them feel important.
Charlene was a faithful member of Grace Church, Lititz. In her younger years, she enjoyed volunteering as a cook at church, Lititz Christian School, and Camp Conquest. She worked by her husband’s side to build their business, Brooklawn Paving, while running their household, raising their family and volunteering. She never missed a school function or sporting event.
Charlene battled Rheumatoid Arthritis courageously for over 20 years. She was an encourager even while living with pain, and she was very open about sharing her faith. She has her long-awaited new body and is with her Savior.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Mervin, are two sons: David Witmer (Jacqueline) of Clinton, SC, Ben Bruckhart (Amanda) of Lititz, a daughter, Jen Alexander (Michael) of Lancaster, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two brothers: Jeffrey Cook (Lisa) of Manheim, Timothy Cook (Patti) of Manheim, two sisters-in-law: Betty Cook of Gettysburg, and Tammy Cook of Lititz, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents are: three brothers: John, Joseph “Bill”, and Paul Cook, and a sister, Wanda Horner.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charlene’s Life Celebration at Grace Church of Lititz, 501 West Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Graybill’s Brethren Cemetery, Elm. Those desiring may send contributions in Charlene’s memory to Grace Church of Lititz, 501 West Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543, or Camp Conquest, 480 Forrest Road, Denver, PA 17517. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
