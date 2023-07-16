Charlene A. Snavely, 69, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy after a courageous battle with cancer. Raised in Akron, Charlene was the daughter of the late Melvin & Virginia (Mohler) Lapp.
Charlene was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1972. She was married to the late Jeffrey A. Frable for 27 years and later married Robert Snavely. She spent her lifetime career as an LPN, advocating for patients, always going above and beyond to create comfort and promote wellness. For over 12 years she worked at Ephrata Community OB/GYN. She was an awesome mom, loving her sons the same yet understanding and nurturing their differences. She raised her boys to have faith and a strong work ethic. Charlene was driven and independent, practically unstoppable. She loved being a grandma and adored her grandkids. Charlene created family memories and cherished traditions with annual trips to Ship Bottom, NJ where the entire family stayed in the same house for generations. She was deeply involved in the life events and sports of her children and grandchildren. She was their biggest fan!
Charlene is survived by two sons, Jason T. Frable (Kimberly) of Medford, NJ and Shane Frable of Reinholds; two grandchildren, Kayah Frable and Chase Frable; two brothers, Dennis (Connie) Lapp of Akron and Dean (Lori) Lapp of State College; dear friend Deb Hall; and her canine companion, Monet.
A viewing will be held on Sat., July 22nd from 11a.m. to 12p.m. at the Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond St., Akron, PA 17501. A funeral service will begin at 12p.m. in church. Interment will immediately follow in Wolf Cemetery, Akron.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/ www.goodfuneral.com