Charity M. Baird, 95, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Clearfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday afternoon, May 30, 2023 at the home of her daughter where she made her residence for the last 17 years. Born in Bigler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clark D. and Elva Kephart Swisher. She was the wife of John W. "Jack" Baird for 28 years prior to his passing in 1975.
While living in Clearfield, she was employed as a cashier for both the former Riverside Market and the former Malloy Hardware store. Charity was a faithful member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God in Clearfield. During the planning and construction of the new church building, she served on the church board and was treasurer. She also taught Sunday school classes, for all ages, for 55 years. After relocating to Manheim, she attended and was involved with the former New Life Assembly where she taught adult Sunday school classes. Her entire life centered around being involved in the church and expressing her faith.
She is survived by a daughter, Sue, wife of David L. Buck, of Manheim, parents of Kristine; a son, James C., husband of the late Patricia L. Corteal Baird, of Connellsville, parents of Tina, Nikki, Jackie, and the late Angela Baird; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Dewey and Joseph Swisher, and Hope Wisor.
There are no public services. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 6449 Clearfield Woodland Highway, Clearfield, PA 16830. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit: www.spencefuneralservices.com.
