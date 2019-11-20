Chandler Rose Myers Rittenhouse, 25, passed away into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on November 16, 2019 at UPMC Lititz. She is the daughter of Lawrence and Lisa Myers and Christopher and Jessica Maule, with whom she resided.
Chandler was a 2012 graduate of Penn Manor High School and was employed by the Manheim Auto Auction.
Chandler will be most remembered for her big personality, her beautiful smile, infectious laugh and her quirky sense of humor. Her daughter Skye was her greatest treasure.
Chandler is survived by her daugher, Skye Kinsley Hevener, the love of her life, Cody Hevener, her grandparents, Jim and Sandy Winters, John and Kathy Deknikker and Lawrence Myers, Sr. She is also survived by her sisters, Catherine and Corynn Rittenhouse and Courtney (Rittenhouse) Whitmore, many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her deeply.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life service on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street with Pastor Paul Weitzel officiating. Family will greet guests at 6:00pm with the service starting at 7:00pm. Dress is casual and snacks will be served following the service.