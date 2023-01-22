Chance R. Barber, 28, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was the beloved son of Shane B. and Angela "Angi" Collins Barber, of Lancaster. Chance worked as a welder fabricator for Ross Industries, Leola. He was the fianc of Jennifer Claybaugh of Lancaster. Chance's interests included: fishing, hunting, traveling to the family cabin in Blaine, playing pool, listening to music of all styles; from Garth Brooks to Heavy Metal, and being a faithful member of Planet Fitness, Lancaster; where he would lift weights and work out with his friends.
Surviving in addition to his parents Shane and Angi, and fiance, Jennifer, are two sons, Eli and Maddox Claybaugh, a brother, Damon husband of Shannon Collins of Hershey, two nephews: Jaren and Dominic Collins, a niece Ciara Collins, a maternal grandmother, Jo Collins of Manheim, a paternal grandmother, Angee Chance of Blanchard, OK, and an uncle, Jon husband of Tina Collins of Manheim. Preceding him in death is a brother, Austin N. Barber and maternal grandfather, John Richard Collins.
Everyone is invited to attend Chance's Life Celebration at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
