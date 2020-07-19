Chae Yim, 58, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital.
She was born in South Korea and was the loving companion of Robert V. Blauser for many years.
Chae had been employed at Pepperidge Farm just short of 24 years. Chae was a devoted follower of Jesus and loved God and Church. She also loved to travel, cook, gardening, camping in the mountains and spending time with friends and family. Chae was especially fond of the Christmas holiday season and was an extraordinary decorator in honor of Christ.
In addition to Robert, she is survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews: Jae-hak, Mi-hye, Hyun-jung, In-Jung, Youn-chan, Ju-hyun, Aunn and Hayoung.
She is preceded in death by her father In-Kyu Yim and her mother Gong-nim Yu.
She will be deeply loved for all eternity in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 6 PM, at Calvary Church, 1501 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with Pastor Stan Maughan officiating. Friends will be received following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
