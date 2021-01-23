Chadwin E. Weaver, 27, of Leola, passed away, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Ocala, FL. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Sherwin M. and Sheila (Martin) Weaver.
Chad worked as a self-employed truck driver for Garber Farms. He also assisted on the family farm. He was a committed Christian and a member of Leola Mennonite Church. He enjoyed various mission trips with Christian Aid Ministries. Chad enjoyed relationships with family and friends. As a young boy, Chad took an interest in airplanes and fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot.
In addition to his parents, Chad is survived by: two sisters, Rosalyn G. wife of Brandon Good, Lebanon, Andrea B. Weaver, at home; four brothers, Glendon S., Nolan K., S. Brent, and Ryan W. Weaver, all at home; paternal grandfather, Landis W. Weaver, Leola; maternal grandparents, Carl and Rachel Martin of Lebanon. His paternal grandmother, Edna G. Weaver, was called home on the same day.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Charity Christian Fellowship, 59 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, PA. Friends may call on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 Lexington Road, Lititz, from 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. Interment will be in Leola Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610. Furman's – Leola.