Chad R. Houser, 42, formerly of Columbia, passed away on November 25, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of David Houser and Donna Kline Houser. Chad worked in construction as a sub-contractor. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He is survived by his children, Conner R., Chelsey E., Carter J., Coltan L.C., Carley M. and a grandson, Graysen P. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
A funeral service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon Jeffrey Baylor, officiating. Viewing one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to the Go Fund Me account at https://gf.me/u/zafgi on behalf of his children.