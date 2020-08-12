Chad M. Bayman

Chad Michael Bayman, 37, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was always full of life and loved having fun. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family, and adored his children, nieces, and nephews.
Chad is survived by those that loved him most, his four beautiful teenagers, Amia, Jayvion, CJ, and Cady.
There will be a drop in Celebration of Life (rain or shine) on Friday, August 14th from 5pm-8pm at Ironville Community Park, 711 Prospect Road, Columbia, PA. A farewell with an eco-friendly balloon release will take place at 7:15pm.
To send a condolence, please visit Chad's Memorial Page at www.Cremation.PA.com.
