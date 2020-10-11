Chad E. Neiss II

Chad Eric "Bomber" Neiss II, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Chad E. and Dana R. Riehl Neiss of Lititz. Chad was a 2013 graduate of Manheim Township High School and attended Penn State University. While at Township, he played on the boy's lacrosse team as a goalie.
Chad's love of the game of hockey filled his life, both as a player and fan. He played inline hockey at the East Petersburg rink, but his true passion was on the ice. He played for the Lancaster Firebirds since he was 4 years old, was a four year starter for the Manheim Township Varsity High School team, and also played for Penn State Berks. The Flyers were his favorite sports team, and he was an avid fan of the Eagles, Sixers, and Phillies as well.
He enjoyed fishing, going to the family mountain cabin, and loved the beach.
He will be dearly missed by his loving parents and his brother, Hunter. He is also survived by his grandmothers Beatrice Riehl of Lancaster and Cheryl Adamire, wife of James Adamire of Mount Joy, his grandfather Gary Neiss, companion of Terri Witman of Leola, and his great-grandmother Jean Zercher of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Steven E. Riehl.
There will be a viewing and visitation with Chad's family on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11AM-1PM at the tent at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow promptly at 1PM. Interment will be in Eby's Cemetery in Leola.
In lieu of flowers, the Chad Neiss II Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established in his honor to help youth hockey players that need financial assistance afford the awesome game that Bomber loved so much. Donations may be made at www.lancastericerink.org. To send a condolence to Chad's family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com