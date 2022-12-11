Chad Daniel Rapp, 41, of Marietta, tragically passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Born Monday, February 23, 1981 in Lancaster, he is the son of Teresa A. (Fletcher) Rife of Elizabethtown and Larry K. Rapp of Marietta.
Chad is survived by his two children, Emma L. Rapp, and William W. Rapp. From the moment he became a father, he took the responsibility seriously. His children were his life and he devoted himself to them. He was their strength and comfort. Their Rock.
Chad enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved to play guitar and would often have jam sessions with his daughter or could be found practicing at any given time of the day. His passion for music focused mainly on songs from the 70's and 80's, but he also listened to Alternative, Rap and Country. He was a gifted artist with drawing, painting, and tattooing. Chad was well known for his love of classic cars and motorcycles and would work on vehicles with his dad.
Chad was very easy going with a quick smile and a huge heart and would go the extra mile for those he loved or cared about. He would drop what he was doing if there was a friend or a stranger in need. His Passing will leave a huge void and he will be greatly missed by many.
Also surviving are a sister, Jennifer Rapp of Harleysville; three brothers: Jarrett Rapp of Maytown; Aiden Barnes and Christian Barnes of Elizabethtown; maternal grandfather Donald Fletcher, Sr. of Pinetops, NC; paternal grandmother Dora M. Rapp of Marietta; a niece and 2 nephews as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
