Chad (Charles Andrew) Stemmer, 53, went to his well-deserved reward in heaven on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Ashland, KY and will be sadly missed by his parents: Wayne R. and Carol Ann Davis Stemmer, North Port, FL. Chad will always be remembered for his kindness, his strength, his love, and his witty personality.
Surviving in addition to his parents, his brother: Eric Stemmer and his wife Kim Stemmer, and daughter, Megan Stemmer, Winter Garden, FL; his sister: Angela Stemmer and her husband, Chaz Hiestand and their daughter, Kelsey Barber, and her children: Marley and Iris, all of North Port, FL. As well as extended family, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends in North Port, FL and Kentucky, whom he cherished.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Chad was well cared for by the staff and had many friends at Faith Friendship Ministries, 128 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554, a Christian based Assisted Living Facility. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to this wonderful facility in his memory. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com