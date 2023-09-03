Chad Alan Weaver, 51, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Ephrata to Frank and Sandra (Kochel) Weaver and was the husband of Kimberly (Miller) Weaver with whom he shared 22 years of marriage.
Chad was a 1990 graduate of Cocalico High School. He worked as a transportation operator for PennDot. He had previously worked as an electrician/forman for The Fairfield Company for 15 years. Chad was the Chief of Stevens Volunteer Fire Company for 27 years, serving as a volunteer since 1986. He enjoyed working at the snack bar and watching the North End Softball League games. He liked train collecting and tractors and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Chad loved serving the community and helped organize a lot of the events and services provided by the fire company.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two step daughters, Ashley Phelps, Meaghan Phelps, wife of Terrence Palkowitz; a granddaughter, Charlotte Palkowitz; three siblings, Jeremy, husband of Andria Weaver, Joshua, husband of Kelly Weaver, Charity, husband of Jarred Weidman and six nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd., Stevens. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, 11:00 AM, at the church, with Pastor Joel Hainley officiating. Interment will take place in Memory Garden Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Chad's memory may be made to Stevens Volunteer Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, PA 17578.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
