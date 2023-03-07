Chad Aaron McDowell, 50, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Sunday, March 5, 2023, while at home, surrounded by his family. Born in Altoona, he was the son of Sharon (Smith) McDowell, companion of John Dorefice, and the late James McDowell. Chad graduated from Altoona High School, attended PSU, Altoona and graduated with a B.S. in Elementary Education from Lock Haven University. While at LHU, he played snare drum in the band and met his wife of 25 years, Jennifer (Murphy) McDowell.
Chad followed in his father's footsteps and became a PIAA official at age 18. He was well respected in the Blair County area. He eventually moved to Southern Lancaster County and began officiating and coaching basketball in 1999, starting in the youth league with a travel team and working his way up to head coach at Solanco High School. Chad worked with both the boys' and girls' teams at Solanco. He took the girls to the PA State tournament twice within his first 5 years. He led the girls to win two section titles. Chad also coached youth soccer for several years and the Solanco JV softball team for 16 years.
One of Chad's greatest enjoyments was either coaching or watching his two children, Ally and Trent play sports. He had the opportunity to coach Ally for many years in softball. He also volunteered to coach Trent in youth soccer and midget football. His proudest moments were watching both of his children play sports in college.
Chad could also be found in the press box at home football games either as announcer or running the scoreboard. In the fall, he enjoyed game managing wherever he was needed.
Chad was a teacher in the Solanco School District for 25 years starting at Bart-Colerain Elementary School with 1st and 5th grades and then 6th grade ELA at Smith Middle School.
Chad served on the board of the South End Community Assoc. for 15 years and could often be found at the pool throughout the summer helping with swim meets.
Although Chad was not originally from Solanco, he bled black and gold and supported the district wherever needed. His influence will live on through thousands of athletes and students.
In addition to his wife, children, and mother, Chad is survived by a brother, Todd (Krista) McDowell and their son, Oliver.
A Memorial Service will take place at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Rd., Quarryville, PA on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chris Lenhart officiating. There will be a viewing in the Chestnut Level Family Life Center, across from the church on Thursday March 9, 2023 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Traditional interment will be private in the Drumore Cemetery.
There will also be a celebration of Chad's life on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Time and location will be announced in the near future.
Instead of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Chad McDowell Scholarship Fund c/o PNC Bank, 4 Friendly Dr., Quarryville, PA 17566.
Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
