Cesar A. Marin Huertas, 81, passed into the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by his family at his Manor Twp. home on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Vieques, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Antonio Marin and Georgina Huertas. Cesar celebrated 56 years of marriage with his wife Frances (Rodriguez) Marin.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. A tool and die maker, Cesar worked for Grumman Aerospace Corporation in Long Island for 32 years. Cesar worked on the space Lunar Module and the space shuttle Challenger, and he could name every part of an airplane. Cesar loved his job and co-workers, who taught him many things about life, and they admired his work ethic.
Cesar and Frances moved from Long Island back to Vieques after he retired from Grumman, and then to Lancaster two years ago. He was a devout Catholic.
A kind and generous man, Cesar's legacy is that he always helped others throughout his life. He was soft spoken and quiet, but always observant. He often said "a dollar is earned, never taken" and "we have nothing to fear, but fear itself."
Cesar enjoyed pier fishing with a special friend in Vieques. He also enjoyed fishing with co-workers from Grumman, and watching professional bass fishing shows on TV.
In addition to his loving wife Frances, Cesar is survived by their 4 children, Marc Anthony Marin, husband of Flora (Messina) of Bradenton, FL, Jacqueline B, wife of Kenneth A. Norman of Lancaster, James E. Marin, husband of the late Lori (Truppo) of Flanders, NY, and Michael D. Marin of Columbia; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and 3 siblings, Iris Portela, wife of Manuel, Charlie Marin, husband of Socorro and Oswald Marin, husband of the late Lillian. Cesar was preceded in death by 6 siblings.
Cesar's family will greet friends from 1 to 3 PM, followed by a celebration of his life at 3 PM, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with The Rev. Allan F. Wolfe officiating, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Cremation interment will take place in Vieques, Puerto Rico.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
