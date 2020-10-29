Celso L. Mesias, 93, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Huancayo, Peru, he was the son of the late Leopoldo and Julia (Castro) Mesias. He was the loving husband of Julia (Valvivia) Mesias, with whom he celebrated nearly 64 years of marriage.
Celso was a skilled electrical technician, whose 37 year career with Electrolima, in Lima, Peru, placed him in many dangerous and difficult situations as he strung high tension electrical wires through the Andes Mountains while facing terroristic activity from the enemies of the Peruvian government.
Coming to the United States to live with his children, Celso and Julia became permanent residents of the United States in 2015. A man of deep Christian Faith, he attended the Worship Center. He enjoyed saltwater fishing, dancing to Huaynos, and Rock and Roll, especially enjoying The Beatles, The Monkees, and Picaflor de Los Andes. Celso also loved to watch boxing and was particularly fond of the traditional sport of Peru, racing bulls.
In addition to his wife, Julia, he is survived by his sons: Celso A. Mesias, husband of Maria Elena, of Lancaster; Rafael L. Mesias, husband of Milagros, of Patterson, NJ; and Jorge L. Mesias, husband of Ileana, of Miami, FL; grandchildren: Maria Alessandra and Nicholas Mesias; and siblings: Abel Mesias and Isabel Casallo, both of Peru.
Memorial Services for Celso will be held at 11AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
