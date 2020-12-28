Celia Ann Auman, 88, of Lititz, passed away at the United Zion Retirement Community on Friday, December 25, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Irvin B. and Lillian M. (Miller) Miller. Celia graduated from Elizabethtown College with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Celia had been an English teacher, first teaching at Rothsville High School and then for many years at Warwick High School. She also later went on to work for 20 years at the Lancaster Public Library, from where she retired. She was an active member of the Lititz Moravian Church, where she was a tour guide, served as a Diener, and was a choir mother.
Celia loved to read, enjoyed studying languages, and could speak fluent Pennsylvania Dutch.
She is survived by her daughters: Sonya married to Garry Hutchison of Lancaster; Deanna Deen widow of the late John C. Deen of Lititz; and Heather Auman of Port Angeles, WA. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Graveside Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1PM at Lititz Moravian Cemetery, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA. Please make contributions in Celia's memory to the Lancaster Public Library, 125 North Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 lancasterpubliclibrary.org or to the Benevolent Fund at United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »