Celestino DiSantis

Celestino "Charlie" DiSantis, 92, of Leola, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Born in Cornog, Charlie was the son of the late Franco and Elda Bifolchi DiSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Geno and Frank DiSantis. He was a 1946 graduate of Downingtown High School, attended LaSalle University, and a veteran of the United States Navy.
Charlie is survived by his daughters, Gina DiSantis of Brownstown and Lda Abreu of Jensen Beach, FL, his grandson, Alaric Charles (Erin) Abreu of Lancaster, two great-grandchildren, Alivia and Ari, his longtime companion and love, Suzanne Schneider of Lancaster, and his long-time personal assistant, Carol Henrich of Manheim. He is also survived by his nieces, Dina and Karon, and his nephews, Michael, Mark, Frank, and Eric.
Charlie was a well-known restaurateur, having owned the Log Cabin Restaurant in Leola for 50 years. He had also been an owner in Tom Payne's in Lancaster, the Canvasback Inn in Perryville, MD, and Charlie's Place in Manheim, among others. His entrepreneurship led him to be either an investor or adviser in a number of other businesses over the years. Charlie always looked out for the underdog, having provided jobs, assistance, and advice to many people over the years.
Charlie truly was a renaissance man. He was an avid lover of art in all of its forms and an artist in his own right having displayed many art works at the Log Cabin. Charlie was a sailor and an astronomer, combining both of those passions in completing a trans-Atlantic crossing in his sailboat, the Main Course, with his brother Geno. He enjoyed traveling and learning about other cultures having travelled extensively to many countries. In addition to sailing, Charlie was a pilot, a horseman, and a car aficionado. He loved the Lehoy Forest and spent his final years enjoying the peacefulness of the area he had called home since 1959.
Services will be private with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »