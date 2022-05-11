Cecilia R. Witmer, 77, of Pequea, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 5, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Lancaster, she was one of thirteen children born to the late John and Joanna (Nixdorf) Kast.
Cecilia worked as a food service manager for the Penn Manor School District, retiring after more than 30 years of service. She enjoyed being at home, gardening, bird watching, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Witmer, and two grandchildren, Ryan Witmer and his companion Caroline Folfas, and Ashley Witmer and her fianc Sam Sajda. Also surviving are four sisters: Mary, Joanne, Betty and June; a brother Bill; her twin sister Kathy's children - who she thought of as her own Jeff, John, Jackie, Judy and Jason; and many, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Sam and Brett Witmer; her niece Jill (a daughter of her twin sister Kathy); her twin sister Kathy and sister Emma; and brothers Dutch, Joe, Sam, Eddie and Johnny.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will be held at 5:30 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cecilia's memory may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, Unit 201, Lancaster, PA 17601. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com