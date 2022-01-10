Cecil I. Walls, 84, of Ashville Road, Quarryville, PA passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Friday, January 7, 2022. He and his wife Joanne E. Daye Walls were married October 29, 1960 and celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Grayson County, VA he was the son of the late Clifton and Rosey Lewis Walls.
He was a member of Eastland Friends Meeting where he had served as a trustee.
Cecil retired from Buck Iron Foundry in 2002 where he was employed as a supervisor.
Cecil served his country in the US Army as a SP4 vehicle mechanic.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing.
Surviving besides his wife Joanne is a son Richard W. (Wanda) Walls of Lancaster; two granddaughters, Veronica companion of Shawn Gilbert, Joline wife of Michael Ross; 2 great grandchildren; a brother Frank (Mary Ellen) Walls of Green Cove, VA; and many nieces and nephews; and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00AM with Pastor R. Blake Deibler officiating. Interment will follow in Eastland Friends Burial Ground. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. Those who desire may make contributions in Cecil’s memory to the Wakefield Ambulance Association, 2272 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, PA 17563 or to Eastland Friends Meeting, c/o Linda Coates, 126 South Fulton Street, Strasburg, PA 17579. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »