Cecelia T. (Tretter) Shaeffer, 99, of Millersville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was the loving wife to the late Robert V. Shaeffer. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Hatz) Tretter and John A. Tretter.
Cecelia was a 1938 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. Cecilia worked for many years at St. Anthony Catholic School. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Philips Catholic Church. Cecelia was an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing projects for herself and friends. Cecilia enjoyed taking bus trips with her friends and working in her flower garden. She was a member of the Alcoa Senior Retirees and the President of St. Rita Council #12 of PCBL. She enjoyed organizing the luncheons at St. Philips the Apostle Catholic Church. Most of all, Cecelia cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter: Cecelia R. Landis of Millersville, her daughter-in-law, Barbara wife of Ken Hensley of Tennessee, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Robert V. Shaeffer, Jr., and her brothers: John, James and sisters: Margaret and Helen.
Friends and family will be received from 6PM-8PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17543. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Philips the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 11AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will be private at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
