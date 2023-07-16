Cecelia E. Kochel, age 90, of Lancaster passed away on July 12, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter to the late Earl and Esther (Souers) Cunningham and the wife of the late John F. Kochel, Sr. whom she married on February 13, 1954.
Cecelia was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in East Petersburg. She worked and retired from Lancaster Leaf Tobacco Co., Inc. She enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center, watching the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Steelers, and baking. Her most precious time was spent with her family.
Cecelia is survived by her children: Barbara Hohman (wife of John) of Landisville and Jeffrey Kochel of Lancaster; her grandchildren: Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Melissa and John III, and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband John, Cecelia is preceded in death by her son, John F. Kochel, Jr. and an infant son.
A greeting time will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10am to 11am with a service beginning at 11am. Burial to follow at Riverview Burial Park.
Online condolences may be made at SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »