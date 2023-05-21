Cathy Yocum Doremus, 75, of Lititz passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at UPMC Lititz Hospital. She was the loving wife of Daniel Doremus. Born on Christmas Day, 1947 in Clearfield, PA she was the daughter of the late David E. and Hazel B. (Bailey) Yocum.
A 1965 graduate of Clearfield Area Senior High School, she earned a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education from West Liberty State University (1970). She also received a M.Ed. Degree in Vocational Education from Penn State University (1974) and a master's degree in library science from North Carolina Central University (2000). For five years she taught Business Education at Kane (PA) Area High School.
In her spare time, Cathy was a voracious reader (four book clubs), completed the New York Times Crossword Puzzle daily, enjoyed numerous jigsaw puzzles, and played Mahjong and pinochle with her friends. She also enjoyed many trips to Duck, NC on the Outer Banks.
She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Lancaster where she served on many committees, volunteered for the Anchor Breakfast Program and the Women's Shelter. Cathy also volunteered at the UPMC Lititz Hospital Gift Shop. She was Vice President of the Lititz Woman's Club, past Treasurer of the Lititz Historical Society, past member of the Lititz Library Board, and member of The Council of Friends of Public Libraries.
In addition to her husband, Dan, she is survived by a daughter, Claudia E. Beck (Mark) of Sunbury, PA and son, Chad L. Colwell and his daughter, Burdie, of Asheville, NC. Also surviving are three brothers David L. Yocum (Connie), Dennis E. Yocum (Carol), Robert G. Yocum, four nieces and one nephew, six great-nieces and two great-nephews, and two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cathy's Celebration of Life on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM at First United Methodist Church, 29 East Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until the start of the service. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cathy's memory may be made to First United Methodist Church of Lancaster at the address above. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097