Cathy Strine Shade, 72, of Reva, VA, died Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 29, 1949 in York, PA to the late Leroy and Althea Strine. She is survived by her husband, Captain Robert J. Shade, USN (Ret), as well as her step children, Jessica W. Shade and Michael A. Shade.
Cathy grew up as a resident of Lancaster, PA and was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School of that city. She went on to earn a bachelor’s in education from Millersville University in Millersville, PA. Cathy spent most of her career in advertising sales, writing, and production for radio and television. She worked as an advertising representative at several cable TV and radio stations in Wilmington, Delaware, in the 1970’s and early 1980’s, and often also produced fashion shows for local cable TV during that period. Subsequently she worked in the early 1980’s as an advertising sales consultant for WPVI, the ABC television affiliate in Philadelphia, PA. She was advertising manager for a “Top 40’s” radio station in York, PA in 1985-86.
In 1986 she moved to Charleston, SC and worked in advertising for a radio station in that city. After moving to Herndon, VA in 1992, she completed her career employed for eight years as Administrative Manager for the Washington area sales office of a business software company then known as SCO (Santa Cruz Operation). Cathy moved to the Culpeper area in 2011, where she resided until her passing.
Cathy was a strong supporter of animal rescue and for years acted as a “foster parent” for canines waiting for a forever home. She personally adopted several rescue dogs and cats. An enthusiastic equestrienne, she rode often in her youth, having been trained in horsemanship by a former sergeant in the famous Ninth U.S. Cavalry “Buffalo Soldiers.” Cathy was also an avid sailor, spending many days cruising and racing on the Chesapeake Bay as crew in various yachts.
On a date to be announced, the family will hold a celebration of Cathy’s life at her residence, Sunshine Hill Farm in the Novum area of Reva.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
