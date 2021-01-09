Cathy Rae (Newman) Sammet, 68, of Lititz was received into Heaven by her Lord and Savior on January 6, 2021 at home following three very challenging years of illness. We take comfort in knowing He has provided her peace. She was born in Lebanon, PA, to the late Raymond and Earla (Shanaman) Newman and was the wife of Randall C. Sammet whom she married in 1980.
Cathy was a long-time attendee of Grace Church Lititz. Cathy was an Ephrata High School and Millersville University graduate and served children as a 4th grade teacher in the Ephrata School District for more than 20 years.
Cathy loved to plant and take care of her flowers and cook for her family. Most of all, she loved the Lord and her children.
She is survived by a son, Ryan C. Sammet, of Lancaster and a daughter, Lauren E. Sammet of Lititz. She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Book and her beloved Grandma Hilda.
Cathy will be remembered for her unwavering spirit to go on in the face of many health challenges and her deep appreciation for her family, friends, and health care providers who supported her through her struggles.
Services by invitation will be held at a future time. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Cathy's memory may be made to the Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, PA.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
