Cathy Jean Kauffman, 69, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles P. and Dorothy A. (Nuss) Frank. For the past 20 years, Cathy was the loving partner of Charles W. "Chuck" Herr.
A Manheim Twp. High School graduate, Cathy worked for 37 years for Kunzler & Company, Lancaster, until her retirement. She enjoyed going to the beach and hunting for sea glass, was a collector of wooden ducks, loved her Dalmatians, but most of all, relished the time spent with her family.
In addition to her partner, Chuck, she is survived by her son, Christopher C. Kauffman, husband of Lisa, of Ridgley, MD; granddaughter, Emmorie Quathamer, of Ridgley, MD; sister, Nancy Bagnoli, of Lancaster; cousin, Gina Charles, of Lancaster; and nieces, Brittany Miller, of Elizabethtown and Jessica Charles of Lancaster.
Memorial Services for Cathy will be private. In lieu of flowers, Cathy would want you to spend time with the ones you love and donate to your favorite charity. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com