Cathy J. Kreider, 66, of West Hempfield Township, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2022. She was the wife of Robert L. Kreider, Jr. with whom she was married 48 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Martin B. and M. Christine Hershey Strickler.
A graduate of Hempfield High School Class of 1973, Cathy enjoyed going to the beach, loved socializing with friends and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Bob are her children, Christie wife of Stephen Bock; Randall husband of Tiffany Kreider; Matthew husband of Kerry Kreider and her grandchildren, Haley, Michael, Aidan and Caleb. Her brother, Dale Allen Strickler preceded her in death.
Burial and Celebration of Cathy’s Life will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
