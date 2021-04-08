Cathy Greer, age 68, transitioned peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Conestoga View Nursing Home. Born in 1952 in Camden, Ohio, to Alfred and Trena (Hallifield) Greer.
She wore many hats in her life but excelled at being an amazing mother, grandmother, and aunt. She enjoyed music from Prince, Meatloaf, Madonna, and Elton John, among others. She enjoyed watching true crime and mystery shows, especially Law & Order and Unsolved Mysteries. She had a library with an ocean of books and was a fan of horror from Stephen King, Anne Rice, and Clive Barker.
Cathy opened her arms to many people throughout the years and helped as much as she could. Her home was frequently shared with extended family and friends. She was loved in the neighborhood, and we're proud to say many people called her "Mom," just like us. Her meals brought friends and family together, and her sense of humor brought us many laughs and smiles. She will forever be missed, loved, and imprinted in our hearts and minds.
She is survived by her children and step children, Wenona Pugh, Robert Main, Daniel Main, Shalamar Greer, Bettina Pugh, Maxine Mendez.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.
