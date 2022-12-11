Cathy Duncan, 71, of Lebanon, formerly of Lancaster, entered eternal rest on December 7, 2022, after a brief illness. Born on January 24, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Anna Duncan. She is survived by her sister Margaret "Peggy" Duncan, of Lititz. Cathy was preceded in passing by her parents and a sister, Carol Kephart Willman.
She worked at the Occupational Development Center in Lancaster for many years. She also attended Calvary Church in Lancaster, and recently began attending Church of the Good Shepherd in Lebanon. Cathy enjoyed singing songs about Jesus, visiting gardens, coloring, taking day trips with her housemates, going to the beach, and going out for ice cream. She was served by Friendship Community.
Services will be private.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »