Cathy (Catherine) de Lima, beloved wife, mother and sister passed away quietly at home on March 24, 2022. Her family, wife (Cayla de Lima), sons (Theodure Dubbs & Joshua Dubbs), sister (Debbie Boas) were with her when she peacefully passed. She was surrounded by love.
Cathy (formerly Dubbs, nee Boas) was born in Lancaster, PA, but found her home and true love in Hackensack, NJ. She was a lover of life, Disney, food, and Sea Turtles.
Celebration of Life events are being planned for both Lancaster (April 23rd) and Hackensack (April 24th), please email this address: Cathy_celebration_of_life@yahoo.com for further information. As a strong supporter of the Sea Turtle Conservancy, Cathy asked that donations be made in her name at this web address: www.conserveturtles.org/support-stc-make-a-tribute-or-memorial-donation/
