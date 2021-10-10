Cathryn D. Henny, 82, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home after a courageous 2 year battle with colon cancer. She was born in Washington Boro, PA, daughter of the late Abram O. and Edith Cecilia Frey Duke. She was a seamstress having worked for area sewing factories when she was younger. She later owned and operated the Prospect Diner in Columbia, PA. Cathryn was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Marietta, PA. She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She lived her life as an adventurous free thinking individual and was a positive influence on her family and friends.
Surviving are her children: David (Ben Dunlap) Leas; Lawrence (Terri Whyne) Leas; Christine (Richard) Stoutzenberger; Douglas (Alisa So) Leas and Corey Leas, Jr. Six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Siblings: Dorothy Dinkle; Jane Kauffman; Nancy Baer; Helen Buchmoyer; Abram Duke; Henry (Paula) Duke; Ben Duke and Carol Adams. She was preceded in death by one son Corey Leas, Sr. and one grandson: Hayden Compres. Sisters: Verna Frey; Ruth Cromwell; Lottie Douts and Mary Ellen Schaeffer.
A Private Service for the family will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, 5 S. Waterford Avenue, Marietta, PA 17547. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
