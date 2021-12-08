Cathrine E. Dietrich, 91, of Manheim, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. Born in Talmage, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Minerva (Steffy) Kitch. She was the wife of the late Kenneth W. Dietrich who passed away in 2012.
She was a staff member of the Teen Challenge Recovery Center at Rehrersburg Farm, House of His Creation and COBYS Family Services.
Cathrine is survived by her son, William “Bill” Dietrich husband of Deborah of Lititz; two grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Alfred Kitch.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cathrine’s memory may be made to the Student Sponsorship at Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 98, Rehrersburg, PA 19550. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com