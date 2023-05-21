Cathleen C. Herbert-Loftin entered her eternal rest at the age of 73 on Sunday, May 14, 2023. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on February 14, 1950, to Frederick and Margaret Herbert. Cathleen is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert Loftin, daughter, Abigail, brother, Steven Herbert of Des Moines, IA and sister, Margaret Peterschmidt of Plymouth, MN.
Cathleen was a graduate of the University of Iowa where she earned a bachelor's degree and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Iowa Writers Workshop.
She pursued a freelance writing career covering insider trading reported at the Securities and Exchange Commission while living in northern Virginia. After moving to Lancaster in 1987, she developed an interest in English language education where she pursued post graduate education studies at Millersville University. Cathleen taught at Penn State University York campus and the Reading Area Community College.
Cathleen's hobbies were varied. She pursued writing and painting and had an interest in creating ceramic plaques with Celtic and medieval themes. She filled her home with her own paintings and art from the Lancaster area. One of her greatest joys was to entertain friends with food, drink, and an evening of her favorite card game pinochle.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Cathleen's life at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. N. Thomas Barninger and Rev. Steve Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Des Moines, IA, will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Food for the Poor at https://foodforthepoor.org/ or Prison Fellowship at https://www.prisonfellowship.org/.
Please visit Cathleen's Memorial Page at