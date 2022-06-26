Catherine Theresa Werhel, age 87, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on June 21, 2022, with her beloved husband of 67 years by her side. Catherine was the cherished wife of Richard A. Werhel and devoted mother of four sons. She was born on April 11, 1935, to Ida and Joseph Faltine in Lancaster, PA. Catherine and Richard were high school sweethearts at Catholic High who wed in 1955.
Family and friends were important to Catherine. She hosted epic family parties and crab feasts and facilitated many Werhel family reunions. Her work at Weis Markets after her sons were launched took advantage of her wonderful cooking skills. Her chicken potpie and sand tarts were often requested and will always remind us of her.
Catherine was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Joseph Werhel. She is survived by her husband, Richard A. Werhel, and sons, Richard A. Werhel, Jr. (Elizabeth), Douglas Michael Werhel (Crystal), John David Werhel (Tracy), and daughter-in-law, Theresa Mihok. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of 6 grandchildren, Annelise, Patrick, Tyler, Cody, Catherine and Adam, and 3 great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Jameson and Clementine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11am.
Friends will be received one hour prior to Mass. Interment will immediately follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
The family requests that a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org in memory of Catherine Werhel be made in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be made on SnyderFuneralHome.com.