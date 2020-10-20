Catherine "Sis" L. Vargo passed away on October 14th, 2020 at the Mennonite Home where she resided since 2014. She was born at 515 Brunswick St. in her beloved Baltimore on February 6th, 1936 to Otis and Gladys (Curran) Bowen. She married Charles P. Vargo in at St. Benedicts in Baltimore on September 10th, 1955. Chuck preceded her in death on October 20th, 2019.
Sis retired from Susquehanna Bank formerly Farmers First Bank after many years of service. After retirement she worked for St. Mary's Catholic Church as a financial secretary. She graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore an all-girls college prep school. In her younger day's she was an ace jitterbug dancer with her partner Chuck winning contests in Baltimore. She sang with the Sweet Adeline's in Lancaster and was very active at St. Mary's. Mom loved animals and had a soft heart for any "poor soul" that she found especially cats. Two were found in a field in a box, one found outside a restaurant she was dining at and another on North Prince St. in an empty lot. She also took in Ralph the basset hound who was found on a median strip in the snow near Lycoming College her sons' school. She didn't think a frat house was a proper home for a dog.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine V. Payne (Roger) of Lancaster; her daughter, Bridget A. Boyd of Hockessin Delaware; her son, Christopher J. Vargo (Erica) of Collegeville PA. Grandchildren, Norah and Liam Boyd and Leighton and Wyatt Vargo. Also, her sister, Mary-Ellen O'Neill of Baltimore Md. and her children.
The family would like to thank the staff of Trout Run and Goods Run at the Mennonite Home. Their kindness, gentleness and good sense lent a better quality to both our parent's lives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 9-10AM at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to St. Mary's Catholic Church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com