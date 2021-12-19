Catherine Ruth Rode Drescher, 89, of Columbia, went home to be with her Lord on Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at Susquehanna Health and Wellness Center. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Blanche (Shive) Rode. Catherine was the loving wife of the late Robert Clyde Drescher, Sr.
Catherine worked at the bake shop on Walnut Street in Columbia until it’s eventual closing. She was known to many children as “The Cookie Lady”. She then worked at Rite Aid in Columbia until her retirement in 1997. Catherine was a kind and generous person all of her life. She loved Jesus with all of her heart and will be spending Christmas with Jesus.
Catherine will be missed by her son, Bob Drescher, Jr. and his wife, Sally; and by her daughter Annie Strickler and her husband, Harry. She is survived by 4 grandchildren, Margie Moran, Harry Strickler, Jr., Jeremy Strickler, and Robert C. Drescher III.; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Grace (Rode) Brandt.
Services for Catherine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 27th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest with her late husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Assembly of God, 4696 Breezyview Dr., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville