Catherine R. McGinty, 91, of Twinsburg, OH, formerly of East Petersburg, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Harrison, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Elizabeth Lupico. She was the wife of the late John A. McGinty. Catherine will be missed by her 4 children: Joann Cupak wife of Joseph of New Jersey, John McGinty, Jr., of Florida, Catherine Reiman wife of William, of Ohio, and Andrew McGinty husband of Kristie, of Marietta; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Catherine was a devoted member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lancaster. While attending there she worked in the annual bazaar and was a member of the St. Anne Neumann Senior group.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 9 AM. Family and Friends will be received from 8 AM until 9 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's New Roman Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To register an online condolence please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.
