Catherine R. “Kay” Mummau, 88, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Luther Acres Retirement Community. Born in White Horse, she was the daughter of the late John W. Robinson, and Rosetta McCartney Robinson Soellner. She graduated from Saxton Liberty High School in Huntingdon County. Kay was the loving wife of the late Marlin H. Mummau who died in August of 2011 after 56 years of marriage. For over 60 years Kay was a faithful and active member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim; where she sang in the choir, and on the worship team as well as choreographed many, many skits for use in worship services over the years. An accomplished singer, Kay was a founding member of the Joyful Sounds, a local women’s trio that performed at many venues over the years. A highlight was performing several years on the White House lawn for the National Easter Egg Roll. She treasured her time singing with the Sweet Adelines Red Rose City Chorus Chapter. Kay was also a magician assistant for well-known east coast magician Clint Riedel and performed with him in many shows. Kay was also part of the acting cast for several Sight and Sound Productions. Kay also worked for many years as a teacher’s aide at Fairland Elementary School in the Manheim Central School District. She was a member and past president of the Manheim Jaycee Jaynes Service Club. She thoroughly enjoyed the Jersey shore with her family, and wintering with her husband in Naples, Florida. Kay was a talented artist working in the mediums of watercolor and oil painting. Each day was a treasure for her to explore. She truly enjoyed performing and she enjoyed sharing her creative talents and love of life wherever she went.
Surviving are three daughters: Tina M. wife of Ed Dagen of Manheim, Tammy K. wife of Ray Sauder of Lancaster, Terri C. wife of Rich Briskie of Manheim, two sons: Tim W. husband of Jill Mummau of East Petersburg, Ted W. husband of Kelli Mummau of Mount Joy, fourteen grandchildren, and twenty-two great grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her much loved Aunt Stella and Uncle Lloyd Althouse, a brother Jack Robinson, and a sister, Mary Risbon.
The family would like to deeply thank the staff at Luthercare for their many kindnesses to mom over the three-and-one-half years she needed nursing care.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kay’s Celebration of Life Service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Kay’s memory to: Luther Acres Caring Fund C/O Philanthropy at Luthercare, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com