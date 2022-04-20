Catherine R. "Kay" Mummau

Catherine R. "Kay" Mummau

Celebration of Life Service for Catherine R. "Kay" Mummau will take place at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Services will be live-streamed through the church website. Interment will be private in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Kay's memory to: Luther Acres Caring Fund, C/O Philanthropy at Luthercare, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543.To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.

216 S Broad St.
Lititz, PA 17543
+1(717)626-2464
www.buchfuneral.com

Sign up for our newsletter