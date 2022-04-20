Celebration of Life Service for Catherine R. "Kay" Mummau will take place at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Services will be live-streamed through the church website. Interment will be private in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Kay's memory to: Luther Acres Caring Fund, C/O Philanthropy at Luthercare, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543.To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
