Catherine R. Burkholder, 66, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the daughter of the late James Thatcher and Delores Jean DuRoss. Cathy worked for Etemco for many years before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosi.
She is survived by her daughters, Catherine R. Everhart and Dianna L. McSherry, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a sister, Jeanne Herr, and a brother, David Thatcher. She was predeceased by husbands Bruce E. Eckman and J. Dean Burkholder.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 12:30PM at the Chapel of Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Please make donations to the charity of your choice in Catherine's memory.