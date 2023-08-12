MILLERSBURG, PA- Catherine Pearl (Koppenhaver) Bowers, 88, widow of the Rev. Harold E. Bowers and daughter of the late Charles A. and Christine E. (Hoffman) Koppenhaver of Dauphin County, passed away suddenly at 6:22 p.m. on August 6, 2023 at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center in Columbia, Maryland.
Surviving include her devoted family: a son, Carlton Bowers, and his wife Robyn (Harlan), a daughter, Deanne Stokes, and her husband David, 9 grandchildren: Michael and Daniel Stokes, Elizabeth Stokes-Hartman, Carter Harlan, along with Timothy, Jonathan, Glory, Rachel, and Andrew Bowers. Also surviving is her beloved brother Robert S. Koppenhaver of Millersburg, Pennsylvania, sister-in-law Shirley Koppenhaver of Alaska, many nieces and nephews, and friends. Preceding her in death include her brothers, Charles II of Alaska and David of Harrisburg and her sister, Ada Hanlon (Thompson) of Florida (formerly of Lancaster County).
Catherine was a graduate of Millersburg High School, Class of 1952; Shippensburg State Teachers College, Class of 1956. She enjoyed her first year of teaching at Lenkerville Elementary School. After marrying Harold, she taught for four years in Harrisburg while he attended Messiah College and then substituted in elementary schools in Brooklyn, New York while they established a church on Bedford Avenue. She taught kindergarten for two years at Halifax before subbing in Red Lion (York County) and later evaluating home schooled children in the Wilkes-Barre area. She often taught Sunday School classes and served as a teacher and superintendent of Weekday Religious Education at Mastersonville (Lancaster County).
Catherine lived a busy and fulfilling life serving others, enjoying many activities and travel with her family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Free Grace Brethren in Christ Church near Millersburg, Pennsylvania on August 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with her cousin, Rev. Edgar Hoffman officiating. Visitation in the church with friends and family will be encouraged from 12:00 p.m. until and after the service. Refreshments will be served at 2:00 in the basement.
Interment will be at the Free Grace Brethren in Christ Cemetery, across State Route 209 from the church. If desired, gifts may be given in her memory to the Brethren in Christ World Missions, 413 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or to Free Grace Church, State Route 209, Millersburg, PA 17061.
